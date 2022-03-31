OVERLAND, Mo. — Detectives arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this week in Overland.

The suspect, David Todd Smith, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Hossein Cyrus Rastegar. Smith also faces robbery and burglary charges.

Overland police officers responded to a home in the 10000 block of Midland on Tuesday to conduct a well-being check and found Rastegar dead with his hands and feet bound behind his back.

Less than 24 hours later, detectives arrested Smith at a hotel in the 9700 block of St. Charles Rock Road. Police said it does not appear the suspect and victim knew each other, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

Smith is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information about this case should the Major Case Squad at 314-227-2860 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).