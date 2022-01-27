Arrest made after mural vandalized with racist symbols at Washington University

ST. LOUIS — Washington University police officers arrested a person in connection with the vandalism of a Black history mural on campus last month.

University officials said a small group of people defaced the mural, which depicts prominent Black figures, with racist graffiti on Dec. 18. Several faces on the mural were painted over and stamped with the logo of a white supremacist group.

Surveillance footage helped authorities identify a person of interest, who is not a student or faculty member. The person is no longer in custody, but campus police have requested that charges be filed through the St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office. University officials said they are hopeful other suspects will be identified.

“The defacement of the ‘Never-Ending Story’ mural in the South 40 underpass was distressing for us all, and we were shocked and saddened that someone would do something like this to such a beautiful and meaningful work of art,” a university statement reads.

Earlier this week, students and administrators painted over the mural to finish removing the offensive material. The university also reached out to the mural artists to consider ways to recreate their work.

Campus police are still investigating and reviewing evidence in collaboration with local and federal law enforcement. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Washington University Police Department at 314-935-5555.