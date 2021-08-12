Arrest made for murders of 8-year-old, mother; suspect tied to third killing

ST. LOUIS – Police have made an arrest for the murders of an 8-year-old girl and her mother. The suspect is also tied to a killing the night prior in south St. Louis.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, 27-year-old Terri Bankhead and Da’nilya Edwards were found shot to death in an apartment in the 4200 block of Pleasant Street around 3 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Earlier that morning, police found 26-year-old Victoria Manisco stabbed to death on a porch in the 1100 block of Dover Place at about 6:00 a.m. That’s in the Carondelet neighborhood. It’s believed Manisco was killed just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 10.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was apprehended in Granite City, Illinois, with the help of local authorities. He remains in custody in Illinois on unrelated charges. He’ll be extradited to St. Louis and identified once formal charges are issued.