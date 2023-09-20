Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

ST. LOUIS – A man accused in a deadly shooting in north St. Louis more than four months ago is now behind bars.

Police arrested Jay’shaun Payton, 23, in connection with the investigation on Sept. 18. Prosecutors have charged him with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon at the time of the murder.

Payton is accused in a shooting on May 10 that resulted in the death of Andrew Smith, 56, in the 4000 block of Kennerly Avenue.

When police responded to the shooting, they found Smith on his front porch with gunshot wounds. Police say he had a one-year-old child with him who sustained minor scratches, likely from flying debris, during the incident.

Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene. The one-year-old was examined and determined not to require hospitalization.

Meanwhile, Payton is jailed in St. Louis City.