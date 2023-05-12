ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police arrested Darion Benton for the shooting on Cherokee Street during the celebration. He’s charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
A woman arrested earlier in the week was released after the “circuit attorney’s office” refused charges, citing “lack of evidence” and the victim’s refusal to cooperate.
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police arrested Darion Benton for the shooting on Cherokee Street during the celebration. He’s charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.