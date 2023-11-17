CLAYTON, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis arrested a suspect in a homicide in Clayton.

18-year-old Trenell Johnson is accused of killing 41-year-old Joshua Harris on Monday. According to court documents, Harris was shot after he confronted Johnson, who was reportedly breaking into cars near Wydown Boulevard.

Detectives explained that Johnson was out on bond for other car theft charges and should’ve been wearing a GPS bracelet, but he has failed to abide by the GPS condition of his bond. Police said that they were able to identify Johnson by video from a nearby security camera, which shows him running from the scene carrying a gun.