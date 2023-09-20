ST. LOUIS – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on August 26 in south St. Louis.

Arthur Richardson, aged 34, has been charged with the murder of 23-year-old Anthony Kent at Kent’s residence in the 3500 block of California Avenue.

On August 26, Anthony Kent was found on his front porch with a gunshot wound to the head. He was brought to the hospital, but he was pronounced deceased two days later.

Several weeks later, Richardson was taken into custody. He has been charged with first-degree murder as well as possession of a firearm during the murder.