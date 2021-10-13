Arrest made in fatal hit and run of retired high school teacher

Stephen Alyward

ST. LOUIS – An arrest has been made in a fatal hit and run that claimed the life of a beloved high school teacher.

According to Officer Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, in the Benton Park neighborhood.

Stephen Alyward was crossing the 2100 block of Gravois Avenue when he was struck by a car traveling westbound. The driver stopped, performed a U-turn, and sped away.

Alyward was declared dead at the scene. He was 75.

Aylward was a history teacher at St. Louis University High School. He retired in 2006.

Caldwell said detectives tracked down a suspect and made an arrest.

FOX 2 is not identifying the suspect because he has not been formally charged. St. Louis police have applied for a warrant with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

