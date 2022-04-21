ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with a recent double shooting in the Carondelet neighborhood that left one woman dead and another man injured.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened near Dover Street and Pennsylvania Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, April 8.

Officers arrived at the scene to find 35-year-old Jessica Cotham with a gunshot wound to her neck and a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm. The male victim told police that he and Cotham were sitting in his parked car when they were approached by a suspect in a white Volkswagen Passat. The suspect got in the victim’s car and attempted to rob them.

The 53-year-old gave the armed suspect money but was then instructed to drive. The suspect then shot Cotham and the 53-year-old when he attempted to jump out of the moving vehicle.

Both Cotham and the 53-year-old were rushed to a local hospital. Cotham died from her injuries on the evening of April 12.

Caldwell said police detectives have applied for warrants with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office for the alleged gunman.