MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – One of two men accused of stealing a trailer belonging to a Boy Scout troop in Maryland Heights has been arrested and charged.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Scott Stout, 29, on Monday with one count of stealing – $750 or more. Stout, of Woodson Terrace, is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on $25,000 bond.

In a statement, the Maryland Heights Police Department thanked the public and the Ferguson Police Department for its assistance in the investigation.

Stout and another man are believed to have driven an SUV to the Maryland Heights Church of Christ on Feb. 14. Surveillance footage shows two thieves speed into the parking lot around 6:40 p.m. When they park, a man gets out of the vehicle to inspect the area. He later directs the SUV to back up, hitching Boy Scout Troop 283’s trailer to the back. Minutes later, the thieves drive off with the trailer in tow.

The other suspect in the theft has not been arrested.