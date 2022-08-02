UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – One person of interest is in custody Tuesday in connection with a homicide investigation in University City.

Police say a gunman shot two people and killed one during a possible domestic disturbance Monday evening. The situation unfolded around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 6500 block of Bartmer Avenue.

When police responded to the scene, they found a man and a woman who were shot inside their home. Both victims were sent to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The man later died from his injuries, while the woman is in stable condition.

A witness told police a white sedan had left the scene after the shooting. It’s unclear whether the person in custody is connected with the van at this time. Police have not yet identified the victims or any potential suspects.

The University City Police Department’s Bureau of Investigation is handling all follow-up procedures for this case. If you have any information on the shooting, contact the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.