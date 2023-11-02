LADUE, Mo. – A carjacking in Ladue ends hours later with a police chase and people arrested.

Officers were actively searching for the suspects and the vehicle involved in the attempted carjacking Wednesday afternoon. That vehicle was eventually spotted, and the suspects were arrested after the chase. The suspect vehicle is the minivan with what looks like a towel over the rear window. At least one of the tires is also blown out.

It’s understood that the St. Louis County Police apparently chased the minivan for more than 20 minutes. When it was over, two suspects were taken into custody.

Police told FOX 2 that this all started with an attempted carjacking on Wednesday afternoon, just after 4:00 p.m., in front of a woman’s home on Ladue Ridge Road. Police released images of the suspect minivan and two of the suspects running after the initial incident during the search for the vehicle and the suspects.

Authorities shared that a shot was fired into the victim’s vehicle during the attempted carjacking. Fortunately, nobody was hurt, and the car was not taken. The minivan was later located, leading to the chase and ultimately the arrests.

At this point, we don’t have the identities of the suspects or the specific charges that they may be facing. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Correction: This story originally stated that three people were placed under arrest. Police have informed us that only two people were arrested.