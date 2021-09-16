Arrests made in robbery of prospective St. Louis Blues player at Arch grounds

ST. LOUIS – Two people are charged with robbery after holding up a man and woman at gunpoint at the St. Louis Arch Monday night.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, is a prospective player for the St. Louis Blues. The team says that he is in town for rookie camp.

The two men, a 19-year-old and an 18-year-old, were arrested for robbery and armed criminal action. Warrants are being applied for at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Police say one of the two charged demanded that the victims give him their cellphones, vehicle keys, wallet, and purse. He then ran away. The victims were not injured.