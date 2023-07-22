ST. LOUIS – Police recently arrested suspects in connection with two St. Louis recent deadly shootings investigated as homicides.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of Mohammed Abdi and Tiffany Richardson on Saturday.

Prosecutors have charged Abdi with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is accused of fatally shooting Jametric Steele on July 7 in the parking lot of a QuikTrip on Gravois Road.

Prosecutors have charged Richardson with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon (shooting from a vehicle) and two counts of armed criminal action. She is accused of shooting two and killing a 52-year-old man, identified as George Robins, in the 1300 block of Shawmut Place.

Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling both investigations.