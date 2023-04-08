HILLSBORO, Mo. – Authorities suspect arson as the reason behind three truck fires early Friday morning in Hillsboro.

The Hillsboro Fire Department responded to all three fires around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Two tow trucks and one pick-up truck ended up in flames in the 4900 block of State Road B.

Crews were able to extinguish all three fires relatively quickly, and no first responders or civilians were hurt from the situation.

Hillsboro fire crews later reviewed evidence and determined all three fires were “purposefully and maliciously ignited.” Authorities are asking for anyone with information on the fires to contact Jefferson County Dispatch at 636-797-9999 or the Missouri Arson Hotline at 1-800-392-7766.