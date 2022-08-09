BRIDGETON, Mo. – Investigators suspect two fires Monday at Bridgeton community parks were intentionally set.

The Bridgeton Police Department is investigating fires at Matthews Park and Hellebusch Park, both of which happened around two hours apart.

Authorities responded to the first fire around 2:10 p.m Monday, which was spotted in one of the restrooms of Matthews Park. The fire spread and caused extensive damage to the entire restroom structure.

Then, around 4:30 p.m., authorities responded to another fire at Hellebusch Park. When they arrived, the gazebo near the lake was fully engulfed in flames. This fire also caused extensive damage to the structure.

Crews suspect arson in both fires, though no suspect information is available at this time. The Bridgeton Police Department is investigating both fires. If you have any information, contact the department at 314-373-3876 or email tips@bridgetonmo.com.