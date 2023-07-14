ST. LOUIS — The hit movie Top Gun Maverick opens this year’s Art Hill film series in Forest Park tonight. Movies will be shown free over the next three Friday nights.
The party starts at 6 p.m. with music and food truck. The movie starts at 9 p.m.
