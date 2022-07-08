ST. LOUIS – Forest Park is hosting several activities for all ages this weekend. The Art Hill Film Series Friday afternoon was transforming itself into St. Louis’s largest outdoor movie theatre in front of the St. Louis Art Museum. The crews were preparing for a full slate of movies to be featured in July.

The baseball classic ‘A League of Their Own’ is celebrating 30 years and it kicks things off Friday at 6 p.m.

“They’re doing it each Friday in July. It has a sports theme that coincides with their new exhibit at the museum that features art collected by Cardinals Hall of Famer Ted Simmons,” said Dominik Jansky, the Director of Communications and Marketing for Forest Park Forever.

This is one of many events happening this weekend.

“The Zoo has its ‘Jungle Boogie Concert Series.’ The History Museum is having the ‘Green Living Festival’ Saturday. The Muny, of course, has Mary Poppins,” said Jansky. “The Science Center has brought its laser shows back with music from the Beatles and Fleetwood Mac in the Planetarium.”

The event lineup is the most normal it’s been over the past few years.

“There were some off and on last summer, but people were still kind of adjusting. It’s as close to normal, I think as we’ve been since the start of the pandemic,” said Jansky. “People I think are just excited to get out into the park and have these things together in a variety of settings.”

The price to attend the events are no cost.

“Just about all of the events are free. The cultural institutions are great at having free admission and then the special exhibitions might have a ticket price but yeah, these outdoor events are free,” said Jansky. “And there’s food and things for sale too. And I think that’s part of what makes it great.”

For a full list of what’s going on this summer at Forest Park, visit https://www.forestparkforever.org.