ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Art Museum’s annual summer outdoor film series returns to Forest Park in July with four sports movies in celebration of an upcoming exhibit.

The Art Hill Film Series runs four Fridays in July, showcasing a different movie each week on the museum’s famed front lawn for all St. Louisans to enjoy. Each event starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m.

The film series schedule is as follows:

July 8 – “A League of Their Own”

July 15 – “Love & Basketball”

July 22 – “Bend It Like Beckham”

July 29 – “The Sandlot”

According to the museum, this year’s theme—Game On!—is a nod to the upcoming Catching the Moment exhibit, part of a gift of more than 800 works of art donated by Cardinals Hall of Famer Ted Simmons and his wife Maryanne Ellison Simmons.

The museum is expected to release additional details on the film series as we get closer to July. Visit SLAM.org for more information.