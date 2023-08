ST. LOUIS – Artisans in The Loop is reopening Friday.

You can meet and greet artists, enjoy live music, feast on food, and browse artwork. Artisans in The Loop starts at 4:00 p.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday begins with a ribbon cutting at noon, and the show continues until 8:00 p.m. and Sunday’s festivities also start at noon and wrap up at 6:00 p.m.