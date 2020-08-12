Artists readying for the upcoming all-virtual St. Louis Art Fair

ST. LOUIS – On Wednesday afternoon, artist Steve Jones was prepping some of his creations that will be featured in the virtual St. Louis Art Fair.

His creations have bite.

“I didn’t want to make them too cute and make a statue of a dog, so I try to put some expression in their eyes or their mouth,” says Jones, describing a dog statue with realistic looking teeth. “It started with that and stories about animals and, as I’ve done at art fairs, I get stories that help build a story with.”

But his stories and others will be told not in person this September.

The pandemic forced organizers to move the three-day event online and through social media.

“The St. Louis Art Fair is ranked consistently as one of the top art fairs in the country,” says Sarah Umlaut, executive director of the St. Louis Art Fair Executive Director. “In 2019 we were number two for artist sales. So, this is always a big event. We draw tens of thousands. Annually, we draw about 130,000 attendees to our event. So, to make that decision was tough but we hope we’ll have an even wider audience online.”

Get ready for a virtual event with artists and their creations inspired by modern life on display online.

You can spend a day in the life or three with the one-of-a-kind artists and creations bringing art out into the world for all who need it September 11-13.