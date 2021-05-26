Arts venues see big demand for post-pandemic performances

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – As more people get COVID-19 vaccinations, many are itching to get back to going out. Local venues and arts organizations are ready to accommodate.

“It’s really been just astonishing and humbling, the amount of demand we have seen for what we have to offer,” said Ahn Le, director of marketing and public relations at Opera Theatre Saint Louis.

Opera Theatre is back for 2021 and performances are already selling out. But while so much is the same, so much is also different.

“I feel like we’re flying the plane as we’re building it. We’ve contracted a stage. We’ve never rented a stage before.,” Le said. “We are building entirely new policies around keeping our audiences and our artists safe. We have to figure out how to light a stage when it will not be dark at the time the performance starts.”

Opera Theatre is taking all performances outside. Casts are smaller. Performances shorter. Seating is in distanced pods. All decisions made with the help of local health professionals. Now they just hope the weather cooperates.

“We are certainly praying and hoping there’ll be less rain in May and June this season. But it is St. Louis. It is Missouri. It is the spring,” he said. “We know there will be some evening with inclement weather.

While preparing for the weather is new to some, the minds behind the Shakespeare Festival St. Louis knows the forecast can be friend or foe.

“Well, that we have a lot of experience with,” said Tom Ridgely, producing artistic director with Shakespeare Festival St. Louis.

Shakespeare Festival has been hosting outside performances in Forest Park for 20 seasons. Whatever Mother Nature throws at them, they’re just happy to be back.

“Just to be back rehearsing a play again after over a year is such an incredible feeling,” Ridgely said.

Performances of “King Lear” kick off June 2, but COVID-19 has dictated some changes.

“We’ve got to keep safety the top of the list. So that means the Glen will be arranged in pods for up to six people and you’ll need a reservation,” Ridgely said. “There are still plenty of free pods available that folks can grab. But those will be put on-sale so-to-speak on the Mondays of each week.”

At City Foundry in Midtown, their popular concert series in partnership with Jamo Presents has moved outdoors to accommodate more people.

“When you’re in your pod outside, we allow you to take your mask off. So, it’s nice to be outside again. Indoors, it was not the same story,” said Drew Jameson, Jamo Presents.

Shows have been selling out. Measures are in place to keep attendees COVID-19 safe starting with tickets sold in seated group pods. Masks are required if you leave your pod and all orders are placed using your mobile device.

“If you’re on the fence, you haven’t been out and about yet,” Jameson said. We pride ourselves on our safety plans.”

Everyone we spoke with said they can’t wait to get back to what they do best.

“This return feels very long overdue and extremely welcome,” said Opera Theatre’s Ahn Le.

“People are hungry. The appetite is large,” adds Shakespeare Festival’s Tom Ridgely.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News