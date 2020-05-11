As coronavirus pandemic continues, so does Phase 2 construction at Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS – Phase 2 of construction continues downtown at Ballpark Village. But there is a different feeling down there right now.

“Well, we’re taking down the crane at One Cardinal Way. As you can see behind me, it’s coming together and almost done,” said Bill DeWitt III, St. Louis Cardinals President. “Putting the finishing touches on the building and no need for the crane anymore because we got all the glass going on up top.”

Paric work crews began dismantling the last crane over One Cardinal Way near Broadway and Clark Monday morning.

The 29-story building is over 60 percent leased and potential new residents are having to see the structure virtually.

“And we have a leasing agent that will go up inside the building and see the units. We can FaceTime you or Zoom you. We’ve made all the adjustments so you can see what your new apartment home looks like,” said Marnie Sauls, executive director of residential management for the Cordish Company.

Paric is proud of its hometown project that overlooks Busch Stadium.

“So, as the structure goes up, the crane is usually about two stories ahead of it staying over the top. And as we get to the 29-story building, we had to consider the height of the mechanical penthouse and all the other features that make a pick possible and having proper head height there. We take all that into consideration and make sure we are properly prepared,” said Brian Stoesz, senior project manager for Paric Corporation.

And Cardinals President Bill DeWitt remaining optimistic during this pandemic.

“Growing as the building grew, it’s been a big part of the skyline for a long time. So, it is nice to see that come down and the building revealed in all its glory,” DeWitt said.

“I think people have the sense that despite all that’s going on, St. Louis is moving forward and once we get past this we’ll really be bouncing back quicker.”

They expect tenants to move in the beginning of August.