Brewers fear they might have to start dumping beer amid pandemic

ST. LOUIS – The longer the pandemic goes on the more of a threat it may be to a booming St. Louis-area craft beer industry. There are fears that craft beer brewers may have to dump beer.

There are concerns about good beer going to waste has Schlafly Beer is offering its partners a beer take-back and product destruction program.

Rockwell Beer Company of St. Louis is still selling canned beer but has stopped new brewing. A few batches already in progress will be ready in the summer. The head brewer prefers to sell beer from the keg on-site in the typically crowded tasting room. But it’s been closed since late March.

Most craft brews made in the St. Louis area have a shelf life of about six months.

Like Rockwell, Four-Hands, Urban Chestnut, and Schlafly are offering carry out cans or bottles. Places on the Illinois side, like the signature Tap House in Fairview Heights, can start selling beer again on Wednesday. Still, the closing of taprooms and the threat of losing good beer hurts the bottom line and takes some of the fun out of it.

Breweries from Anheuser-Busch to Schlafly’s are offering 50 to 60 percent refunds to their partners for any beer about to go out of date through June 30.