As it gets colder, outdoor dining will not be an option for St. Louis restaurants

ST. LOUIS – Colder days are ahead of us. And for restaurants and bars that have been relying on outdoor seating to stay afloat, less seating availability could cause a second wave of problems for the industry.

Restaurant owners in Downtown St. Louis are asking for the city’s help.

The restaurant and bar industry has been going through it the past few months but found some relief through outdoor seating, allowing them to welcome more guests to their establishments. But with weather changing, outdoor seating soon won’t be a viable option.

Representatives for Mayor Lyda Krewson said the mayor understands the colder weather will bring new challenges to restaurants. Krewson’s office released a statement saying, in part, “We recognize colder months are ahead. That’s why we remain willing to work with our businesses to develop operating plans that prioritize prudent precautions aimed at reducing the exposure to and spread of COVID-19.”

In the meantime, the mayor’s office is encouraging businesses to contact the city building division or office of special events to utilize the outdoor dining permit program. They are working with businesses to get tents, outdoor heaters, or firepits to help them through the fall and winter.