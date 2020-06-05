As summer approaches, Humane Society reminds pet owners not to leave their animals in the car

ST. LOUIS – If you have a canine companion, chances are they are big fans of car rides. But animal experts want to remind you that if it’s 70 degrees or over, don’t take “Rover.”

“A lot of people think it’s a nice day outside and why don’t I take my dog with me but what many people don’t understand is that it gets really hot in the car very quickly, even when the car is parked in the shade and the windows rolled down,” said Becky Krueger, Humane Society of Missouri. “It just takes a few minutes to get to a point where it’s dangerous for the dogs to be in there.”

Two dogs died in a parked car earlier this week near High Ridge.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the owner left the car running with the air conditioner on and when she returned, the vehicle had run out of gas.

“Dogs can suffer from heat stroke or heat exhaustion just as much as we can,” says Krueger. “Even if the car is parked in the shade and the windows down, after 70 degrees, it’s just too dangerous.”

The Humane Society of Missouri is encouraging dog owners to leave their pets at home, especially when temperatures are 90 degrees and above.

And if you see a dog in a parked car on a hot day?

“If you do see a dog locked in a car and the owners are not around the best thing to do is not break into the car, that’s not legal,” says Krueger. “But what you should do is call your local police department and call our Animal Cruelty Task Force.”

You can contact the Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Task Force at 314-647-4400.