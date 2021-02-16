As temperatures plummet, demand rises for heating services

ST. LOUIS – Heating companies are swamped with calls right from residents whose furnaces can’t keep up in these extremely cold temperatures.

Jeffrey Vitt, vice president of Vitt Heating and Cooling, said right now they are the busiest they have ever been. Their phones haven’t stopped ringing since Friday.

People are calling because their furnaces have stopped working or they aren’t keeping up anymore

Vitt said one of the first things to check is the furnace filter. They need to be replaced every month or every three months.

Beyond that, Vitt said the best thing is to get on a regular service plan. They come out twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall.

To handle the situation now, employees at Vitt are working 18-hour shifts doing emergency installs and whatever else they can.