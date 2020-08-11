As the pandemic hits homeowners in the wallet, some turn to rent out backyard pools

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – You can rent almost anything these days: homes, cars, bikes. How about a swimming pool? There is an app for that.

Monday felt like it was a hundred degrees and it was humid. Sounds like the perfect weather for a jump in the swimming pool.

But for some people a backyard oasis is not at option.

But there is a new app called, Swimply, the idea is to swim simply.

Swimply co-founderAasher Wienberger said, “the homeowner takes 85 percent of the revenue we charge only a fifteen percent fee.”

Weinberger suggests pool owners’ charges between 15 and 60 dollars an hour.

“We’re getting hosts on a daily basis, emailing us saying hey I lost my job due to COVID or I’m laid off whatever it is right, and you guys are literally paying my mortgage,” said Wienberger.

When it comes to safety and liability Swimply says they have pools inspected before they are posted, renters sign a waiver that will not hold parties liable for accidents.

“During COVID 19 in particular, we’ve been hyper-vigilant about that, we did advise all of our hosts to not accept bookings larger than eight to ten people at the beginning of coronavirus now that is changing in certain areas of the country and we understand that,” said Weinberger.

And he said Swimply say it has plans to expand, “we are launching something soon called Joyspace we have a link to it on the site and we are collecting listings for all types of private properties so there are people who are listing tennis courts, basketball courts, home gyms, home theaters, lakes private beaches.”

You can find out more at swimply.com.