As winter approaches, updates on road work in Missouri and Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Road construction projects are occurring on both sides of the river as crews work to finish projects before winter weather comes.

In Missouri, construction work continues along the Interstate 44 corridor with resurfacing ramps and bridges.

Construction continues at the Interstate 44 Meramec River Bridge project west of Interstate 270.

The work at Interstate 64 at Jefferson will continue over the next two years.

“We do work hand in hand with MoDOT,” said Paul Wappel, a spokesman for the Illinois Department of Transportation. “The Martin Luther King Bridge opened recently. ‘Finally,’ some people say, ‘that’s all done.’ We do work with them and involve them with Illinois 255. They keep us in the loop on things. We have a good relationship with them.”

Wappel said a lot of construction work in Illinois will also be done before winter.

“US 50 in Clinton County patching is complete. Everything will be done before winter except the surface part which will be completed in spring,” Wappel said. “US 67 in Jersey County, final pavement markings left to do there. Pavement repairs on Illinois 140 in Madison and Bond counties, that should be completed before winter. Illinois 15 in Belleville, St. Clair County, of course.”

Interstate 255 will be re-opening Saturday, a month ahead of schedule.

“At Illinois 255, we did a nine-month full closure of almost seven miles,” Wappel said. “It will reopen this Saturday.”

The Missouri and Illinois transportation departments encourage motorists to visit their webpages for frequent freeway updates. To track road construction in your area, visit idot.illinois.gov or modot.org.

