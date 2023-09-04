ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – 78 PGA Tour champion golfers are coming to St. Louis this week. It’s for the ‘Ascension Charity Classic,’ presented by Emerson.

The event is owned and operated by ‘Tournaments for Charity,’ a St. Louis non-profit. Golfers will play a 54-hole tournament at the Norwoods Hills Country Club to win the $2 million reward. They’ll also benefit local charities.

The event officially starts on Thursday, September 7, and runs through Sunday, September 10. Tickets for the tournament grounds range from $20 to $50, depending on which day you go. Clubhouse tickets are $90 to $100.

Kids 16 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. Active-duty military, veterans, and first responders also get in free with their ID.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.