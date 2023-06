ST. LOUIS – Nurses from Ascension Health in Kansas and Texas are headed to the healthcare giant’s headquarters in St. Louis Thursday for a strike.

National Nurses United say Ascension is promoting unsafe staffing conditions that prioritize profits over patient safety. They also shared that not enough is being done to recruit and retain nurses.

The union represents nearly 2,000 nurses across three facilities. 90% voted to a one-day strike, which begins at 2:00 p.m.