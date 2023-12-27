ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is Raja the elephant’s 31st birthday, and possibly his last at the St. Louis Zoo.

Raja will be leaving for the Columbus Zoo, where he’ll help raise a new family of elephants. Raja was the first elephant born at the St. Louis Zoo.

The zoo has not said how it plans to celebrate Raja’s birthday on Wednesday. In years past, they’ve given him gifts and watermelons to play with and stomp on. Zoo visitors got birthday cupcakes and a chance to sign a birthday card for Raja.

Last year’s party, on the other hand, was cancelled due to cold weather.