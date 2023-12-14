ST. LOUIS – A new adventure is on the way for beloved Asian elephant ‘Raja.’ A spokesperson says he is leaving the St. Louis Zoo.

His new home will be the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio. The move is still likely to be at least a year away.

The bittersweet change comes in an effort to help save the species from extinction. Raja will have the opportunity to bond with four females and form a new family group there.

Raja was the first elephant born at the St. Louis Zoo 31 years ago and is considered a St. Louis legend.