ST. LOUIS – The Saint Louis Zoo confirmed Tuesday that one of its Asian elephants, Rani, has died.

Rani (pronounced “Ronnie”) died Friday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m. She was 27.

According to Michael Macek, director of the Saint Louis Zoo, an animal autopsy revealed Rani had preexisting changes in her heart, but more testing is needed to determine if those changes contributed to the elephant’s death.

Just before 3:40 p.m. that Friday, a small, unleashed dog was seen running near the Elephant Barn. This was an area closed to the public, Macek said.

Only one elephant was outside at the time, and the pachyderm became agitated. Rani was already inside her sleeping area, having dinner. She did not see or hear the dog.

The zoo’s elephant care team was quick to move the outdoor elephant inside.

At one point, zoo staffers noticed Rani grew agitated in reaction to vocalizations from the rest of the herd. Rani circled her pen and vocalized for a brief period, then collapsed.

Macek said the zoo’s team of animal experts did everything they could in the short span but could not save Rani.

The elephant care team and the rest of the herd “were given time with Rani to say goodbye” after her passing. Macek said the herd calmed down and the surviving elephants are doing well.

Rani was part of a three-generation family of Asian elephants at the zoo. She and her mother, Ellie, came to the Saint Louis Zoo in July 2001 as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan. There are fewer than 50,000 Asian elephants in the wild and are facing extinction due to poaching and habitat loss.

Ellie, now 52, still lives at the zoo with her surviving daughters, Maliha, 17, and Priya, 10.