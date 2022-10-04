ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are looking for a trio who took advantage of a 67-year-old man’s generosity by carjacking and kidnapping him over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident began around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim told investigators he was at a BP gas station when two men and a woman approached him and asked for a ride to Midtown Bar on Vandeventer Avenue. The victim agreed to drive the three to the bar. After arriving in the parking lot, the trio took out weapons and began beating up the victim.

The suspects took control of the victim’s car, a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta, and drove around St. Louis while he was being held at gunpoint inside the vehicle. The victim told police the group was “committing a variety of crimes,” though police did not disclose the nature of what occurred.

The 67-year-old was able to escape sometime Monday, while the trio fled in his Jetta. The victim contacted police around 3:10 p.m. that afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries he suffered during the initial attack.

The only significant descriptor provided by police is that one of the male suspects went by the nickname “Big D.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at 314-444-5371. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.