ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Trial is underway in St. Charles for a man charged with a 2019 shooting at a target store in St. Charles.

Larry Thomlison is charged with assault and armed criminal action. Prosecutors said he spotted an Amazon van parked in a handicapped spot, then confronted the driver, and shot him.

That driver, 21-year-old, Jaylen Walker, was paralyzed from the neck down.