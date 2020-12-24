Assessing the damage one day after large recycling plant fire in De Soto

DE SOTO, Mo. – A massive 5-alarm fire Tuesday ravaged a block of businesses in the 100 block of Clement Street in De Soto.

A trailer caught fire and quickly spread to FRC LLC and Proud Veteran Resources and Recycling. The fire also burned down three more connecting businesses, including Jaime Drye’s Waymaker Project Free Store.

“It’s gone. It’s gone. There’s nothing left of it,” she said.

Drye has provided the homeless with food, clothed the less fortunate, and taken in medically-disabled kids through the Timothy Bradford House Foundation. She also adopted four children who are medically disabled.

According to Drye, the owners of the property did not have insurance, so she’s now without a place to continue serving those in need.

“I have no idea what God’s plans are but I know, whether I’m in a building or giving to the homeless outside of my truck, I won’t stop,” she said. “Buildings burn; dreams don’t die.”

While Drye relies on hope and faith, she says many in De Soto and Jefferson County rely on her. For 10 years, she has helped her community; the same community she was raised in. But right now, just days before Christmas, she doesn’t have answers.

“As far as clothing donations, they come in all the time. That’s not the issue,” Drye said. “The issue is where am I going to have a store at to continue to keep helping foster families in Jefferson County?”

You can help Jaime Drye continue her work by donating at Enterprise Bank and Trust in De Soto under the Timothy Bradford House Foundation, or you can contribute to the GoFundMe for the Waymaker Project Free Store.