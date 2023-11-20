ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Emails from St. Louis County viewers prompted FOX 2 to investigate home assessments. One viewer in particular wanted to know why the property tax assessment had gone up for so many homes in the county, but the assessment for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page went down.

We went to the St. Louis County Assessor’s Office and met with spokesperson Sarah Siegel. We asked if the county executive received a special deal in the valuation of his property.

“Absolutely not. Dr. Page’s house was valued by our office exactly the same way that we valued every other house in St. Louis County, which is about 380,000 houses,” Siegel said. “We don’t value based on who the owner is or even based on any other factors about the owner.”

According to Siegel, approximately 97% of homes in the county received a higher property value, and just 2.5% of properties had small valuations.

County Executive Page shares a cul-de-sac with four neighbors. Of the five properties, only one—Sam Page’s residence—dropped in value. One home had the same valuation in 2023 as in 2021. The other three property owners saw their home assessments increase.

FOX 2 reached out to the county executive’s office for a response and received the following email:

Dr. Page is disappointed that the value of his home went down by 1.8%. However, he respects the reassessment process.