Assistant police chief sues St. Louis, claims racial discrimination

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ assistant police chief is suing the city and his department. Lawrence O’Toole claims he was passed over for the job of police chief because he is white.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the lawsuit claims public safety director Jimmie Edwards told him he would have been chief “if Stockley didn’t happen.”

Former officer Jason Stockley was found not guilty of murder in 2017. The police came under criticism for the way they handled protests following the verdict. O’Toole was interim chief at the time.

O’Toole also sued in 2018 claiming racial discrimination when he was passed over for chief in favor of African-American Chief John Hayden.