Assistant school superintendent accused of invasion of privacy in off-campus incident

FLORISSANT, Mo. – An assistant superintendent in the Hazelwood School District has been placed on administrative leave Wednesday after being charged with invasion of privacy.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 52-year-old Matthew Phillips with invasion of privacy and tampering with physical evidence.
According to Officer Steve Michael, a Florissant Police spokesman, Phillips admitted to the crimes.
Police do not believe students were involved.
Anthony Kiekow, a Hazelwood district spokesman, said Phillips will remain on leave for the duration of the investigation.
Phillips remains in custody at St. Louis County Jail on a $100,000 bond.