ST. LOUIS – At least five people have been shot and three have died in shootings since the start of the weekend, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police are investigating three deadly shootings that occurred Saturday in St. Louis city limits. One happened overnight and two happened in the early evening hours.

Most recently, police say a gunman fatally shot a teenager in the 5300 block of Northland Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a 13-year-old boy was shot in the head. Additional details on the shooting have not been disclosed at this time.

Around 5:30 p.m., police say a 35-year-old man was fatally shot in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was found deceased near the intersection of Maffitt Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard.

Early Saturday morning, police found a shooting victim dead in south St. Louis. Police found the victim around 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North 10th Street. The victim is believed to be a teenage boy between 15-17 years old.

Police have responded to at least two other shootings this weekend, neither in which deaths have been reported.

Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg during a carjacking. Police say the suspect took off in the victim’s 2021 white-colored Honda Accord. The victim is currently being treated for injuries at a hospital.

The first of these reported shootings happened Friday in the 4500 block of Morgan Ford Road in St. Louis’ Bevo neighborhood. Investigators say a victim suffered gunshot wounds to the right side of his face and right eyelid. The victim told police that suspects in a gold Infinity sedan had been following him to his home before they shot at him.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling each of these investigations. No arrests have yet been announced. If you have any information in the shootings, contact STLMPD at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).