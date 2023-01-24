ST. LOUIS – Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports carjackings at the following locations and times from Monday:

3800 block of Gravois Avenue (Tower Grove South neighborhood) at 4:50 p.m.

Bellerive Boulevard and South Grand Boulevard (Holly Hills neighborhood) at 5:30 p.m.

60 block of Hampton Village Plaza (Southhamption neighborhood) at 6 p.m.

3400 block of Chippewa Street (Gravois Park neighborhood) at 11:30 p.m.

In each of these cases, at least one suspect of a group of suspects produced a handgun.

Police say one woman also thwarted an attempted carjacking around 11:20 p.m. near the intersection of Gravois Avenue and Chippewa Street.

STLMPD is investigating each of these matters. If you have any information relevant to these investigations, contact the department at 314-444-5738.