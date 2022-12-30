ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – At least one person died in a St. Charles County highway crash Friday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 between Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Highway 370.

The crash led to traffic backups for several hours, though the highway has been cleared as of 8:15 p.m. Friday.

MSHP Troop C has not disclosed details on what led up to the crash at this time or identified any victims, though report at least one crash fatality.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.