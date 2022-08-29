ST. LOUIS – We’ve had some rough weather this summer with flash flooding. While our weather has been active, the Atlantic Ocean has been quiet.

The Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1, had a slow start. There have only been three named storms this season; Alex, Bonnie, and Colin. None of these named storms were hurricanes. An average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, seven of which become hurricanes. Typically, three of those are major hurricanes.

In 2021, we had 21 named storms for comparison. The hurricane season is far from over it lasts through November 30 and peaks on September 10. It’s important for people living along the coasts to not let their guard down.

By this time of year, the hurricane season is ramping up but not quite yet, the month of September can be very active, with activity even lasting into much of October before the season winds down.

Monday’s tropical outlook for the next five days shows four disturbances in the Atlantic. Three of these have a low probability of tropical cyclone formation over the next five days. While one of these disturbances has a high probability of strengthening into a cyclone in that time frame. This disturbance has no immediate threat to the United States but certainly, all eyes will be on the Atlantic as we head into the busiest tropical weather month of the season.