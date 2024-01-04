ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – It’s a new year, but the St. Louis County police are investigating the same crime again.

On Thursday, the St. Louis County Police Department released security camera footage of a suspect in an ATM theft investigation. The theft happened around 2 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Regions Bank along Lewis and Clark Boulevard in Jennings. Police claim the suspect got away with thousands of dollars.

It’s the second time an outdoor ATM. has been stolen. A similar incident happened in November 2023.

Detectives also believe the same Jeep Grand Cherokee, but painted a different color, was used in both crimes.

“That’s a strange activity,” bank customer Arlando Travis said.

Travis uses the ATM for his lawn maintenance business. He specifically used the ATM that was stolen because of how spacious it was for his truck and trailer.

“I like the one at the end, so I can get my trailer through, but they are gone,” Travis said.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle involved in the theft is asked to call the department’s non-emergency dispatch number at 636-529-8210.