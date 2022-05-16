EUREKA, Mo. – Thieves stole an ATM from Brookdale Farms in Eureka early Monday morning.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene when police found the machine dumped on Highway W near 109.

The owner of Brookdale Farms said the ATM was owned by a third-party company out of Arnold, Missouri. He said the thieves broke through a fence to get onto the farm and stole the ATM from the ticket booth. The thieves were unable to get it open.

Police are searching for the thieves in the Wildwood area.