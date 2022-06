ST. LOUIS – An ATM was stolen from a gas station in University City Thursday morning.

Police responded to the BP Gas Station on Forsyth Avenue around 4 a.m. The thieves got away with the machine. Officers are working to find out more information about the thieves’ descriptions.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Mike Border was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.