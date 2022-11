ST. LOUIS – A business in St. Peters was burglarized overnight.

According to reports, this happened at an AT&T store on the 3800 block of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway just before 2:30 a.m. Burglars smashed the glass on the front door, and some store displays were damaged.

Police shared that several phones were also stolen. No arrests have been made. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.