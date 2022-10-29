FERGUSON, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting death Thursday in Ferguson, one possibly linked to an attempted carjacking during overnight hours.

Officers with the Ferguson Police Department found a shooting victim deceased in the 300 block of Dames Court around 8 a.m. Thursday. The victim is believed to be a teenage boy, though police have not yet disclosed his identity or exact age.

Several hours earlier, around 1 a.m. Thursday, police responded nearby at Highmont Drive and Hartnett Avenue after a report of suspicious subjects checking in cars. Around that time, they heard gunshots. Police then noticed a driver heading on Hartnett Avenue and collected some information from him.

According to a news release, the driver claim that multiple subjects attempted to carjack him and he noticed one with a gun in his hand. As a result, the driver told police he produced his own gun and fired several shots in fear of his safety. When police went to the area of the alleged carjacking incident, they did not find anyone suffering from gunshot wounds at the time.

Police say the victim found deceased from a gunshot Thursday matches the description offered by the driver in the earlier incident. The Ferguson Police Department says the attempted carjacking and the death “appear to be related.”

An investigation remains ongoing. No names have been released, and additional details are limited at this time. If you have any information, contact the Ferguson Police Department ay 314-522-3100.