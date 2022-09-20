ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some of the biggest names in St. Louis radio will be on stage again. This rock-tober KSHE-95 is hosting “More Stories from the Window.” Former and current radio DJs, musicians, and more will be sharing stories from behind the scenes.

“KSHE fans of all ages are in for a treat, as the guests on stage will range from the

early days in the 60s all the way through today. It will be a rare peak into 55 years of behind-the-scenes shenanigans that took place at a radio station most of us grew up with,” states Program Director Marty Linck.

Radio personalities expected to speak include, David Grafman, Ron Stevens, Joy Grdnic

Ted Habek, Jim Singer, Radio Rich, Joe “Mama” Mason, Don Johnson, The Byrd, Carl the Intern, Katy Kruze, Mike Doran, Alan Robinson, KC Clarke, and Ray Collier.

“Using photos, videos and music to re-live the stories all over again, this will be a reunion you will not want to miss! Hang out for live music and a chance to meet some of the voices you hear on the radio today,” states the event description on KSHE’s website.

Bands scheduled to appear include Mama’s Pride, Gypsy, Pavlov’s Dog, and El Monstero. Local band Rockin’ Chair will provide music for the night.

The station hosted a similar event five years ago at Delmar Hall. This time, they are bringing the party to River City Casino & Hotel in South St. Louis County.



Get tickets for the event here.

Event details:

More Stories from the Window.

River City Casino & Hotel

Friday, October 7

Doors: 7P

Show: 8P

Tickets on sale now: $19.95